Truck hauling coffee creamer crashes and burns on highway overpass in Waxahachie
The wreck on the US 287 bridge over I-35E closed southbound lanes and service roads in the immediate vicinity for several hours. The truck driver escaped unharmed, and there were no other vehicles involved.
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Janjones
|38
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar '17
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
