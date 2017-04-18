Truck hauling coffee creamer crashes ...

Truck hauling coffee creamer crashes and burns on highway overpass in Waxahachie

Monday Apr 24

The wreck on the US 287 bridge over I-35E closed southbound lanes and service roads in the immediate vicinity for several hours. The truck driver escaped unharmed, and there were no other vehicles involved.

