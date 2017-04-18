Texas Baptist childrena s home accuse...

Texas Baptist childrena s home accused of sexual abuse and neglect

Friday Apr 7

In a case filed in Tarrant County civil court the Texas Baptist Home for Children is being sued for $7 million following the alleged sexual abuse and neglect of seven children placed in its care by the state four years ago. Angel Cook holes a drawing one of her children gave her when the children were in foster homes.

