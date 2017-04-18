Students share tips for maximizing Renaissance festival fun
There are many shows that capture the Renaissance period, but, for some, watching it just isn't enough. This year, Mavs on the Town will take students on to experience the glory of Scarborough Renaissance Festival on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Janjones
|38
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar 27
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC