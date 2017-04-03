Should all first responders be allowed to carry? 6 hours from now
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo responds to a controlled burn in Victoria. His position requires him to be a peace officer, which also makes it mandatory for him to carry a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar 27
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Truth
|36
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC