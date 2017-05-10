Mermaids Are Officially Available for Hire in North Texas
Sirenalia is an all-inclusive mermaid production company. That means they sell mermaid tails and tops and hire out mermaids to attend your events.
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|May 4
|Ok dokay
|2
|Business arrangement
|May 4
|Lonely in 76065
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Janjones
|38
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
