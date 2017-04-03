Lawmakers lend support to workers' co...

Lawmakers lend support to workers' comp reforms for first responders

The House Committee on Business and Industry heard testimony on more than half a dozen workers' compensation-related bills on Monday, with members of the committee showing particular sympathy for measures that would provide more support to first responders and their families. House Bill 1983, submitted by State Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie, would allow firefighters and peace officers to obtain workers' compensation benefits for job-related post-traumatic stress disorder.

