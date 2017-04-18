Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts dow...

Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down southbound I-35E in Waxahachie

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down early Monday morning "for an undetermined amount of time" after a tractor-trailer crashed, according to the Waxahachie Police Department. The truck crashed and burned on I-35E overnight at the U.S. 287 bypass, according to a police Facebook post.

