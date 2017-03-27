'Explosion' Reports Linked to Engagem...

'Explosion' Reports Linked to Engagement Party

The source of a swarm of calls into 911 in Ellis County reporting what sounded like an explosion was actually part of an engagement party. Midlothian Police say around 9:15p.m. Friday dispatch received an 'overwhelming' amount of calls to 911 reporting what sounded like an explosion.

