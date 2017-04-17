Activist arrested at the capitola Read Story Jason Whitely
AUSTIN A woman from Waxahachie was arrested and charged with trespassing for trying to video a House committee hearing under the Texas Open Meetings Act. It happened at the state House Affairs committee meeting on March 22. Amy Hedtke's first court date scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar 27
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Truth
|36
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
