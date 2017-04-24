18-wheeler carrying creamer catches o...

18-wheeler carrying creamer catches on fire in Waxahachie

Monday Apr 24

Waxahachie fire responded to the accident about 12:45 a.m. near U.S. Highway 287 and southbound I-35 E. Traffic is being diverted to the service road. Flames engulfed the tractor-trailer and burnt the cargo after the diesel tank ruptured from hitting a wall, according to KDFW-TV .

Waxahachie, TX

