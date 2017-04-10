Scarborough Festival Community Rallies Around Costume Business Following Electrical Fire
An electrical fire that started Tuesday afternoon destroyed a two-story building on the site of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie and left the costume company Pendragon Costumes without a space to sell their wares. The festival's loyal community rallied troops to make sure that Pendragon will have whatever they need to operate by the festival's opening day on Saturday, April 8. The fire destroyed the costume shop's two-story building and also caused "moderate damage" to an adjacent building occupied by a shop called Broom Sticks that Thompson describes as "definitely repairable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar 27
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Truth
|36
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC