Scarborough Festival Community Rallie...

Scarborough Festival Community Rallies Around Costume Business Following Electrical Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Dallas Observer

An electrical fire that started Tuesday afternoon destroyed a two-story building on the site of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie and left the costume company Pendragon Costumes without a space to sell their wares. The festival's loyal community rallied troops to make sure that Pendragon will have whatever they need to operate by the festival's opening day on Saturday, April 8. The fire destroyed the costume shop's two-story building and also caused "moderate damage" to an adjacent building occupied by a shop called Broom Sticks that Thompson describes as "definitely repairable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers Mar 27 ardenmostici 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Mar '17 Truth 36
dog fecies Feb '17 slwaheed 2
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC