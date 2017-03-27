Man accused of sex assault on the lam after daring escape
A Waxahachie man accused of sexually assaulting and choking his girlfriend escaped police custody Wednesday as he was being transported from the county probation office, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. Get the details on this story and more in Thursday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.
