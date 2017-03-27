Man accused of sex assault on the lam...

Man accused of sex assault on the lam after daring escape

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

A Waxahachie man accused of sexually assaulting and choking his girlfriend escaped police custody Wednesday as he was being transported from the county probation office, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. Get the details on this story and more in Thursday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers Mon ardenmostici 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar 5 Bridgesmom 3
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Mar 1 Truth 36
dog fecies Feb '17 slwaheed 2
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC