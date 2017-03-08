Ellis County sheriff resigns after pleading guilty to assault

Brown, who has been sheriff in Ellis County since 2009, got into a fight with two 21-year-old Killeen men who had gotten into an argument with his brother Bobby at a Whataburger in Midlothian about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. In a statement issued by his attorney days after the fracas, Brown claimed he "used the force and language necessary to end the violence, prevent further assaults, and protect others from being harmed." One of the Killeen men told Midlothian police, however, that Brown's brother started the fight after words were exchanged, according to fox4news.com .

