American Academy of Dermatology Award...

American Academy of Dermatology Awards 26 Shade Structure Grants to Protect America's Youth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The American Academy of Dermatology has awarded shade structure grants to 26 schools and non-profit organizations across the country in order to protect children and adolescents from the sun's harmful rays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar 5 Bridgesmom 3
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Mar 1 Truth 36
dog fecies Feb 23 slwaheed 2
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC