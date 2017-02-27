West Carlisle Fire/EMS question first responder license to carry bill
House Bill 982 was filed by a republican representative from Waxahachie who believes firefighters and ambulance crews have the right to carry their firearm at work if they have their license to carry. "For personal protection, I believe concealed handgun carry is the way to go," West Carlisle Fire/EMS director Tim Smith said.
