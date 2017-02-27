Storm chances continue for North Texa...

Storm chances continue for North Texas Read Story Kyle Roberts

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

After a round of scattered severe storms today, another round of storms is possible again Tuesday. The strongest storms Monday had large hail ranging in size from quarters to ping pong balls which fell near Venus, Waxahachie, Kaufman and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog fecies Feb 23 slwaheed 2
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Feb 10 Myopinion 34
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb 10 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC