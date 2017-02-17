Proposed bill would let firefighters,...

Proposed bill would let firefighters, EMS carry guns at work

House Bill 982, filed by Representative John Wray, R-Waxahachie, would allow first responders to carry their firearm at work if they have a License to Carry . Wray said the idea is to give them the opportunity to protect themselves at an unsafe scene before police arrive.

