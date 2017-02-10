Kenedy Snell Signs with TCU: National Signing Day 2017
There's almost always one guy who stands out in a signing class for me, that maybe doesn't fit the mold on paper, but seems to have that "it" factor. In the class of 2017, that player is wide receiver Kenedy Snell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frogs O' War.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|23 hr
|Myopinion
|34
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Fri
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC