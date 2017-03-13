Ex-Texas police chief convicted of having sex with minor
A former North Texas police chief has been convicted of sexual contact and sexual assault counts relating to his online enticement and sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar 5
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Truth
|36
|dog fecies
|Feb 23
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC