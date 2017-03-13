Ex-Texas police chief convicted of ha...

Ex-Texas police chief convicted of having sex with minor

Friday Feb 17

A former North Texas police chief has been convicted of sexual contact and sexual assault counts relating to his online enticement and sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

