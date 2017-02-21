Early Signs of Spring
Thursday, a record high of 88 degrees was 26 degrees above normal! While the first day of spring isn't until Mar. 20, signs have already been popping up! You may have noticed the trees starting to green and flowers starting to bloom. DFW hit a record 88 today, 12th time this winter we've hit the 80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog fecies
|18 hr
|slwaheed
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Feb 10
|Myopinion
|34
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb 10
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC