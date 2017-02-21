Early Signs of Spring

Thursday, a record high of 88 degrees was 26 degrees above normal! While the first day of spring isn't until Mar. 20, signs have already been popping up! You may have noticed the trees starting to green and flowers starting to bloom. DFW hit a record 88 today, 12th time this winter we've hit the 80s.

