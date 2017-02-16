Body of missing North Texas woman, 58, found in field, reports say
A 58-year-old North Texas woman, who had just been reported missing, was found dead in a field between DFW and Waco, according to media reports. The woman, who lived in the small town of Ferris near the border of Dallas and Ellis counties, was reported missing Wednesday , according to WFAA-TV.
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Feb 10
|Myopinion
|34
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb 10
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
