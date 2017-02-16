Body of missing North Texas woman, 58...

Body of missing North Texas woman, 58, found in field, reports say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 58-year-old North Texas woman, who had just been reported missing, was found dead in a field between DFW and Waco, according to media reports. The woman, who lived in the small town of Ferris near the border of Dallas and Ellis counties, was reported missing Wednesday , according to WFAA-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Feb 10 Myopinion 34
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb 10 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC