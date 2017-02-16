Austin police cadets at their graduat...

Austin police cadets at their graduation on July 8, 2016

State Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie, filed legislation Thursday morning to allow workers' compensation benefits for first responders who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder. "PTSD can destroy careers, family relationships, and the lives of those impacted," Wray said.

