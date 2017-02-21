Athlete of the Week: Dylan Wright
Waxahachie's Jalen Reagor won the event by clearing an even 6'0, with Wright, shown above taking second at 5'10. There were eight teams competing, including Ennis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Insane
|1,128
|dog fecies
|Thu
|slwaheed
|2
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Feb 10
|Myopinion
|34
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb 10
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC