Thursdaya s Google Doodle had a North Texas connection

Waxahachie's Bessie Coleman, the first African-American female pilot, was featured Thursday on the Google homepage's daily Doodle . Coleman, who died in 1926, was born in East Texas but grew up in Waxahachie - as a historical marker in the North Texas town notes - before moving to Chicago at the age of 23. When U.S. flight schools wouldn't train her, she went to France, earning her license at the Caudron Brother's School of Aviation, according to Biography.com .

