Sphere 3D Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions

Sphere 3D Corp. , a containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions provider, today announced that HVE ConneXions, LLC, and Unified ConneXions, Inc. will join the Sphere 3D family of companies. Sphere 3D has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HVE ConneXions, a hybrid cloud technology company focused on converged and hyperconverged infrastructure, along with its sister company, Unified ConneXions, Inc., which provides expert, professional, and IT services to corporate, government, and educational institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.