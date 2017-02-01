Mission to save historic homes in Midlothian Read Story Sebastian Robertson
Stephen Hidlebaugh, a Midlothian developer, is on an ambitious mission to save very large antique homes that are a part of North Texas history. "They're definitely unique, each one is different, and it's so much easier to bulldoze them, then it is to move them and restore them," Hidlebaugh said.
