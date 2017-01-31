Man shot after vehicle pursuit in Johnson County, reports say
A man was shot on a rural street near Waxahachie early Monday morning after he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit, according to media reports. The man was being pursued by Johnson County Sheriff's deputies about 4 a.m. and rammed a squad car before the shooting on North Oak Branch Road between Maypearl and Waxahachie, WFAA-TV reported.
