Man shot after vehicle pursuit in Johnson County, reports say

A man was shot on a rural street near Waxahachie early Monday morning after he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit, according to media reports. The man was being pursued by Johnson County Sheriff's deputies about 4 a.m. and rammed a squad car before the shooting on North Oak Branch Road between Maypearl and Waxahachie, WFAA-TV reported.

