In West Dallas, the struggle to save a neighborhood -- and one of city's oldest homes
Now we know who's eyeing the 127-year-old Victorian farmhouse that sits atop la loma in West Dallas. Houston-based David Weekly Homes hopes to wipe history right off the expansive hilltop with the downtown views and replace it with town homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Sam Stankspharts
|1,039
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Mon
|JustAThought
|29
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC