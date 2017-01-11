Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Grand Jury Returns Indictments

The following indictments were returned by a Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, January 6. Virgil Tyrone Armstrong, 39, of Waxahachie, evading with vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence Michael Eugene Demerson, 56, of Hillsboro, burglary of a building, theft of materials James William Digby, 38, of Mesquite, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 between four and 400 grams Tommy Lee Gamble, 24, of Houston, possession of a con-trolled substance PG 2 under one gram Mathieu Ryan Gatlin, 28, of Whitney, assault family/house member, impeding breath/circulation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Louis Montae Hedgeman, 24, of Hillsboro, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds Jalessa Mona Hightower, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds Victor Thomas Horton, 33, of Whitney, possession of a ... (more)

