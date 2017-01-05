Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in crash with UPS truck in Waxahachie
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the motorcyclist was headed east near Windham Road and struck the westbound UPS truck as it turned left. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
