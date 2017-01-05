Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in...

Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in crash with UPS truck in Waxahachie

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the motorcyclist was headed east near Windham Road and struck the westbound UPS truck as it turned left. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jan 16 JustAThought 29
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan 3 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10) Nov '16 Anonymous 8
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC