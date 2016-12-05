He earned a Purple Heart on Dec. 7, 1...

He earned a Purple Heart on Dec. 7, 1941. It wouldna t be his only one.

Dec 5, 2016

On the morning of the Pearl Harbor attack, John E. Lowe Jr. was topside aboard a Navy tanker when he was wounded for the first time "They were coming in 10 feet off the water," said Lowe, 96. "I felt something hit my chest. I went to alert the others and saw blood on someone.

