Grayson named judge pro-tem
Ellis County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson, who serves most of Ennis and portions of Waxahachie, was named judge pro-tem for the county during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting. Get the rest of this story and more in Thursday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Guest
|20
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|8
|Mary dugan
|Oct '16
|wondering new to ...
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|taxpayer
|32
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC