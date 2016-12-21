Grayson named judge pro-tem

Grayson named judge pro-tem

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

Ellis County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson, who serves most of Ennis and portions of Waxahachie, was named judge pro-tem for the county during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting. Get the rest of this story and more in Thursday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec 10 Real Estate Search 1
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Nov '16 Guest 20
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10) Nov '16 Anonymous 8
Mary dugan Oct '16 wondering new to ... 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Oct '16 taxpayer 32
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC