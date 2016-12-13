Disgraced Texas Police Chief indicted on 2 charges of indecency with a child in Hill County

The former police chief of Maypearl, Texas, was indicted last month in Hill County on two charges of indecency with a child for allegedly exposing himself and performing sex acts with a child, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light . Coffey, who remains in the Ellis County jail on several child sexual assault charges in lieu of $800,000 bond, was originally arrested in July 2015 on four child sexual assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.