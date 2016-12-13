Disgraced Texas Police Chief indicted on 2 charges of indecency with a child in Hill County
The former police chief of Maypearl, Texas, was indicted last month in Hill County on two charges of indecency with a child for allegedly exposing himself and performing sex acts with a child, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light . Coffey, who remains in the Ellis County jail on several child sexual assault charges in lieu of $800,000 bond, was originally arrested in July 2015 on four child sexual assault charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|Encore white trash
|999
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Guest
|20
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC