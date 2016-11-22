Gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms possible in North Texas

A cold front moving to the area carries potential for scattered thunderstorms, high winds and brief heavy rain, not to exceed one inch, in Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad said. The strongest storms are expected to remain east of the Metroplex from Sherman to Waxahachie to Killeen, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.