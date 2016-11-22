Gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms possible in North Texas
A cold front moving to the area carries potential for scattered thunderstorms, high winds and brief heavy rain, not to exceed one inch, in Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad said. The strongest storms are expected to remain east of the Metroplex from Sherman to Waxahachie to Killeen, according to the National Weather Service's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Guest
|20
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|8
|Mary dugan
|Oct '16
|wondering new to ...
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|taxpayer
|32
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC