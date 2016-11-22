Gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms ...

Gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms possible in North Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A cold front moving to the area carries potential for scattered thunderstorms, high winds and brief heavy rain, not to exceed one inch, in Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad said. The strongest storms are expected to remain east of the Metroplex from Sherman to Waxahachie to Killeen, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec 10 Real Estate Search 1
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Nov '16 Guest 20
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Midlothian loud noise (Nov '10) Nov '16 Anonymous 8
Mary dugan Oct '16 wondering new to ... 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Oct '16 taxpayer 32
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC