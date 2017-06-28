Youth vendor permits coming to Wausau

Read more: WKOW-TV

You may see kids selling lemonade during the summer, but a city in Wisconsin is helping kids who are serious about starting a business. WSAW reports youth vendor permits aren't available yet in Wausau, but once the city council meets mid-July, kids can register to get a permit.

