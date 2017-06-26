What to do about Methadone in LdF and...

What to do about Methadone in LdF and Vilas County

George Thompson, a member of the tribal council for the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians as well as the Vilas County board's tribal concerns committee, speaks on the methadone issue at a committee meeting Thursday in Lac du Flambeau. The Vilas County Board's tribal concerns meeting Thursday provided the opportunity for another jab at a methadone clinic in Wausau which law enforcement and tribal officials say has been problematic for years.

