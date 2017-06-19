Wausau Summer Kickoff changes venueFriday, June 16WAUSAU, WI (WSAU)...
The event from Wausau Events will be held at the Marathon Park Ice Rinks at 1201 Stewart Ave in Wausau to avoid any weather related issues. The Summer Kickoff includes booths from local business offering arts and crafts, face painting, baloon animals, and multiple bounce houses.
