Wausau School Board discusses transgender guidelinesMonday, June...

Parental consent could become a required step for transgender students using different bathroom facilities in the Wausau School District after a School Board committee meeting last night. That was one of the few changes suggested to the guidelines that have been in place since last fall for principals and faculty.

