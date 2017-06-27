Wausau School Board discusses transgender guidelinesMonday, June...
Parental consent could become a required step for transgender students using different bathroom facilities in the Wausau School District after a School Board committee meeting last night. That was one of the few changes suggested to the guidelines that have been in place since last fall for principals and faculty.
