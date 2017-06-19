Wausau pushes on with Village of Maine lawsuitsWednesday, June...

Wausau pushes on with Village of Main...

Following a closed session meeting, Mayor Robert Mielke has announced that the city of Wausau will continue to pursue their lawsuits against the incorporation of the village of Maine and the boundary agreement between the villages of Maine and Brokaw and the town of Texas. Wausau's leaders continue to believe that the owners of 946 acres of land, who wished to annex to Wausau before the incorporation, should be allowed to do so and get the most for their land.

