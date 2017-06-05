Wausau Man Has Probation RevokedFriday, June 2WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW)...

Wausau Man Has Probation RevokedFrida...

Wausau Man Has Probation Revoked
Friday, June 2
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW)

Friday Jun 2

A Wausau man who was put on probation after he was convicted of physically abusing his infant son a year ago was sentenced to prison Friday according to Marathon County Court records. 24-year-old Christopher Howard had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 2 years in prison for child abuse.

