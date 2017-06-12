Three Towns Could Qualify for Disaste...

Three Towns Could Qualify for Disaster Aid After Storms Cause Power Outages, Damage

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

Storms ripped through the area Sunday, June 11, knocking down trees and power lines, springing local cleanup crews into action and leaving many without power until Wednesday, June 14. Outages could continue until Thursday, June 15 or Friday, June 16. Sunday's storms knocked out power for over 91,000 residents of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan from ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer May '17 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May '17 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC