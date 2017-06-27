Three major drug incidents in Marathon CountyTuesday, June 27WAUSAU,...

Three drug-related incidents took place in Marathon County Monday, leading to the arrests of four people and the death of one. 37-yard-old Lucas A. Groshek and his wife, 33-year-old Carolyn C. Groshek, both of Shawano County, pulled into the driveway of a home in the Town of Norrie just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, visibly shaking and convulsing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.