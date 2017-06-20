The latest on the future of the Wausau mall, movie theater
Discussion surrounding the future of the Wausau Center Mall along with a movie theater have been ongoing for months , however the buildings remain the same. For the past several years, stores have continued to leave the mall , but Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said the city has little to do with what happens at the mall.
