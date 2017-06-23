Public transit could make comeback to greater Wausau area
Currently the City of Wausau has scheduled bus routes, but a new five-year transportation plan for the metro area outlines the need and desire for more public transit for Schofield, Weston and Rothschild. The Weston area used to have bus routes but they ended in 2015.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Note gets driver out of parking ticket
|Jun 18
|Emerald
|7
|ivory ann spencer
|May '17
|PimpYourOther
|1
|Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14)
|May '17
|Wolf In The Fold
|2
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr '17
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
