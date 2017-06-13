Officer grants pity on driver for mak...

Officer grants pity on driver for making - safe choices'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

After a heated courtroom exchange with testimony from the victim's family, 55-year-old Brenton Walker told the court, "I am by no means sorr A man in Wausau, Wisconsin left a note on his car when he left it in a metered lot overnight after a night of drinking. When Officer Jim Hellrood came across the car, he printed off a citation that read, "pity granted, just a warning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer May '17 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May '17 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marathon County was issued at June 13 at 9:34PM CDT

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC