North Central WI Master Gardeners ann...

North Central WI Master Gardeners announces Garden Walk 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Merrill Foto News

The 16th annual Garden Walk, sponsored by the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener's Association, Inc., will be held Friday, July 7, 1-7 p.m., and Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year we travel to the Rib Mountain area to view five beautiful private gardens and one community garden. During Garden Walk, you will enjoy gardens with handmade bricks with inspirational quotes, a "friendship" garden, unique water features, a "container garden" with brightly colored pots, plus learn how a gardener has overcome working with challenging clay and rocky soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer May '17 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May '17 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marathon County was issued at June 13 at 6:27AM CDT

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC