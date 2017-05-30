More
Kayla Berg, the Antigo teen who went missing in 2009, will be the focus of a national television broadcast on Sunday. Investigation Discovery's Disappeared will air The Last Summer, a program focused on Berg Sunday at 7 p.m. The channel is located at 69 on the Charter cable system.
