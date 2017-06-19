Man who triggered Amber Alert in cour...

Man who triggered Amber Alert in court Wednesday, June 21

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

WAUSAU, WI A series of 'not guilty' pleas from a man who assaulted and threatened his girlfriend and fled with his 8-year-old son. Jamie Hunt triggered a state-wide Amber Alert on June 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Note gets driver out of parking ticket Jun 18 Emerald 7
ivory ann spencer May '17 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May '17 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC