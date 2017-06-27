Man who died in pond crash identifiedTuesday, June 27RIB MOUNTAIN, WI ...

Richard Rademaker of Wausau has been identifed as the man who died after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain. Richard's daughter, Allison Rademaker Samb, tells WAOW Newsline 9 that her dad was loved by many family and friends, and that Richard had dinner with his family a few hours before the accident happened and knew that he was loved.

