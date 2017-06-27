Man who died in pond crash identifiedTuesday, June 27RIB MOUNTAIN, WI ...

Man who died in pond crash identified...

Man who died in pond crash identified
Tuesday, June 27
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI

Richard Rademaker of Wausau has been identifed as the man who died after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain. Richard's daughter, Allison Rademaker Samb, tells WAOW Newsline 9 that her dad was loved by many family and friends, and that Richard had dinner with his family a few hours before the accident happened and knew that he was loved.

