Man and several others pull driver from fatal crash in Marathon Co.

A Wausau man was one of about a dozen good samaritans that tried to save a man's life after he crashed into a pond off Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain Sunday evening. It all started with a trip for some ice cream at nearby Briq's for 18 year-old Zaldy Geiss and his mother Karen, when they saw several cars pulled over on the side of the street and a vehicle partially submerged in water.

